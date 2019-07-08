Hawkins indicted for 2 counts DUI Manslaughter

A Scott County Grand Jury indicted Rickey Edward Hawkins, 57, of Forest on two counts of DUI Manslaughter during its July 22 session.

The indictment is the result of a December 29 two-vehicle accident that resulted in the deaths of 11-year-old Madison “Madi” McDill and her grandmother Connie Phillips.

Eighth Circuit Court District Attorney Steven Kilgore said that Hawkins’ case is set to be heard during the next Scott County Circuit Court session.

“Hawkins will be on the docket for the October term,” he said. “My office is in contact with the victims’ families and Mr. Hawkins’ lawyer. At this time I’m unsure if the case will plea or go to trial.”

In Count I and Count II of the indictment, Hawkins is charged with DUI Manslaughter for driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor with a Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) greater than .08 percent which directly led to the deaths of Connie Phillips and Madison McDill.

If convicted Hawkins faces up to 50 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.

The fatal crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 35 and Earl Johnston Road in Forest when the vehicle driven by Hawkins allegedly collided with the vehicle carrying the two victims as they attempted to turn into Walmart.

At the scene of the accident, Hawkins refused to submit to a state mandated field sobriety test and was arrested for DUI before being released on bond.

Hawkins turned himself in to authorities when an arrest warrant was issued after results from the BAC test were received by the DA’s office. The results of the BAC have not been released to the public.

Hawkins was released on $150,000 bond, before being indicted and is currently free on bond.

At the time of his first two arrest, Hawkins was employed at Raytheon in Forest as a engineer. The Scott County Times contacted Raytheon Human Resources Department which would neither confirm nor deny if Hawkins is still employed with the company.

Forest Police Chief Will Jones said, “This accident and the resulting fatalities occurred in the city limits of Forest. This case has worked through the process and will now be prosecuted by the 8th Circuit DA.”

Neither Hawkins nor his attorneys were available for comment and did not return multiple calls by press time on Tuesday.

Madison McDill would have celebrated her 12th birthday on July 31.