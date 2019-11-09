Hearing set for Sept. 12 on proposed tax increase

The Scott County Board of Supervisors has proposed an Ad Valorem Tax increase as part of the 2020 fiscal budget and will hold a public hearing on this matter on Thursday, Sept. 12, at 10:00 a.m. at the Scott County Courthouse.

During the meeting, the Board will present its proposed 2020 fiscal budget and tax levies. During 2019, the county is operating with a projected total budget revenue of $14,200,300 with 71.14 percent ($10,474,100) of the revenue collected by way of ad valorem taxes on county residents.

For the 2020 fiscal year, the proposed budget has a total projected revenue of $14,554,100. The board is proposing that 71.97 percent of that total revenue, or $10,474,100 be collected through 2020 Ad Valorem Tax levies.

These projections would require the board of supervisors to increase the Scott County Ad Valorem Tax Millage Rate by 2.37 mills from the current 116.35 mills to the proposed 118.72 mills.

Scott County property owners are assessed property taxes based on the current millage rate. The millage rate is the amount of dollars assessed per every $1,000 of a property’s assessed value. The assigned millage rate is multiplied by the total taxable value of the property in order to arrive at the total annual property tax.

The current proposed tax hike would require that land owners pay an additional $2.37 per every $1,000 of their land’s assessed value, or an additional $23.70 per every $10,000 of the assessed property value.

In the Notice of Public Hearing, the supervisors said, “this increase in tax levy is necessary because of the increased funding request of the county school district.” The proposed tax increase means that Scott Countians will be required to pay more in taxes on their home, vehicle tags and registration, utilities, business fixtures and equipment and rental real property.

The board, and Scott County School Superintendent Dr. Tony McGee, both declined to comment on either the scheduled meeting or the 2020 proposed budgetary increases.

All citizens of Scott County are invited to attend the public hearing on the proposed tax increase, and will be allowed to speak freely for a reasonable amount of time to offer evidence before any vote is taken.