Housekeeping

Last week, we were busy in the House of Representatives working to meet deadlines and finish any remaining legislation. Wednesday was the deadline for original floor action on Senate bills, so any general bills left on the calendar died.

Because it is late in the session, much of the week was spent deciding whether to concur with any changes made to House bills by the Senate or to invite conference on those bills.

In conference, this week we will work with senators together to finalize each bill before they are sent to the governor. Included in the bills being sent to conference are most of the revenue and appropriations bills from both the House and the Senate, which will decide the state’s budget, and also the bills dealing with the CARES ACT.

We also sent these three bills this week to the Governor’s office for his signature that I’ve been working on this year and was proud to be sponsor.

HOUSE BILL 94 is known as the Mississippi Center for Rural Health Innovation. This law will create a resource center to work with our rural hospitals to help improve health care in the rural parts of the state.

HOUSE BILL 1577 is a pro second amendment law that will allow our school districts to offer a course in Hunter Safety classes in grades 7-12 and will make it a class offered for our students to take.

HOUSE BILL 96 is a pro life bill that will allow someone the option of using a fire station, ambulance office or mobile ambulance as an drop off for a baby.

This will be a busy week as we finalize the budget, make changes to finalize bills that are left alive, and distribute the rest of the $900 million dollars of the CARES money to our public schools, Hospitals, MDES for unemployment, Cities and Counties and local businesses.

Thanks for giving me the opportunity to serve you. Please feel free to reach out to me at tmiles@house.-ms.gov