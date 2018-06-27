July 4th Holiday Deadlines

Due to the July 4th Holiday falling on publication day, The Scott County Times will be observing special deadlines for the July 4 edition. All news, display advertising, and columnist must be in our office by 10 a.m. on Friday, June 29. Classifieds and legal notices must be in by noon on June 28.

Garbage pickups to run regular schedule

Officials from City of Forest, City of Morton and Scott County all reported this week that garbage collection routes and schedules will not change for Independence Day on July 4. All garbage collection routes will remain on regular schedule during the week of July 4.

Libraries Announce July 4 Closing

CMRLS Libraries will be closed Wednesday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day. Regular Library hours will resume on Thursday, July 5. All online resources will be available at cmrls.lib.ms.us while your library is closed. Central Mississippi Regional Library System serves the public libraries of Rankin, Scott, Simpson, and Smith Counties.

Most Offices Closed for Holiday

All state, federal and municipal offices will be closed on Wednesday, July 4th for the holiday as will The Scott County Times office.