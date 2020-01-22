Lackey Memorial Hospital’s newest service line addresses the Opioid Crisis

These days it is tough to turn on the news without being confronted with our country’s ongoing struggle with opioid dependency. Sadly, it’s an epidemic that many have experienced firsthand because it affects family members, friends, and coworkers.

Virtually everyone one interacts within their daily lives could fall victim to the misuse of prescription pain medications. Opioid dependency is not bound by race, gender, or even social stature.

Opioids are often prescribed to treat moderate-to-severe pain following surgery, injury, or chronic health conditions. However, these drugs can also be so potent that many people become dependent before they are even aware of what is happening to them. The epidemic is so widespread that accidental drug overdose is currently the leading cause of death in the United States for those under 50.

Lackey Memorial Hospital is taking a stand and addressing the crisis. Their Main Street Medical Clinic of Morton has recently incorporated an Opioid Dependency Treatment Program that offers a comprehensive solution to opioid addiction and abuse. The innovative treatment plan is physician administered and monitored by Doctor Matthew Bentley.

According to Dr. Bentley, “The medication-assisted treatment plan is a safe, effective, and confidential way to beat opioid dependency. Our medication program binds to the same receptors in the brain as other opioids, but blunts intoxication and prevents cravings — allowing our patients to transition back from a life of addiction to a life of normalcy and safety.”

Lackey Memorial Hospital’s Opioid Dependency Program is covered by most insurance plans. The referral process is extremely easy. In fact, self-referrals are accepted and completely confidential. The clinic is located conveniently between Jackson and Meridian.

If you or a loved one is struggling with opioid dependency, make the call and get the medical attention necessary to get your life back. You can reach the Opioid Dependency Treatment Program at 601-732-1524.

Treatments are scheduled within the Main Street Medical Clinic of Morton at 347 South Fourth Street. To learn more about the program visit www.lackeymemorialhospital.com.