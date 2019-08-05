Lake Fest 2019 set for this Saturday

Downtown Lake is the place to be this Saturday, May 11, for Lake Fest 2019. The streets will be bustling with people and activity and the best part is everyone is invited and admission is free.

The annual festival is held in the grove area of the Lake Depot, and is scheduled to kick-off at 8 a.m. and will run through 4 p.m.

At 9 a.m. the opening ceremony will officially open this year’s event and will include the opening prayer, the Pledge of Allegiance and the singing of the National Anthem.

The entire day will be filled with activities for all ages to enjoy according to event coordinator Charlotte Street.

This year’s festival will have arts and crafts, food vendors, live music from local and professional acts, a magic show, car show, bounce houses and the Lake Fest Beauties beauty pageant just to name a few of the scheduled activities during the day.

In addition to all the food, fun and entertainment, local residents will have the opportunity hear speeches from state and local candidates seeking political office in the upcoming primary election and general election.

The Lake Fest Beauties pageant is for ages 0-18 and begins at 10 a.m., Todd Smith will be performing his amazing magic show at 10:30 a.m. and there will be musical entertainment following.

“We are very excited about Lake Fest 2019 this Saturday,” Street said. “We are looking to have a big crowd and a full day of fun and enjoyment here in Lake.”

If anyone, patrons or vendors, have questions or need information they can call Lake Town Hall for info at 601-775-3552.

Everyone is encouraged to bring their lawn chairs, find the best spot available and either partake in the activities or simply relax and enjoy the festivities with family, friends and neighbors.