Lake High grads plan 70s reunion

A class reunion is being planned for Lake High School classes of 1973-1978 on May 23 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Tanglewood Lodge, south of Lake/Lawrence. The meal will be served at 6:00 p.m. and is being catered by Tom Geter of The Hornets Nest.

Those planning to attend should RSVP as soon as possible to either: butchhworth@gmail.com or tina.mabry1977@gmail.com or Frances Foley at saramutton@gmail.com. Include the number of guests attending in the email.

The cost of the reunion is $25 per person and payments should be received by April 15. Attendees can pay by PayPal to Tina Mabry or mail a check to Tina Mabry, P.O. Box 190, Lake, MS 39092.

For more information or to stay up to date on the reunion visit the Lhs Reunion page on Facebook where classmates can share information.

This is an alcohol, tobacco and drug free venue.