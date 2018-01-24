Lake school locks down after teen reportedly has gun on campus

Lake Middle School went into lockdown last week after a 14-year-old boy in the eighth grade, brought a gun to school in an apparent attempt to scare another student.

Scott County School Resource Officer, Deputy Sammy Lovett was called to LMS January 18 after a report of a possible weapon on campus. “According to the 14-year-old, this was only an attempt to intimidate another student because of a previous disagreement,” Sheriff Mike Lee said.

The Resource Officer recovered the weapon from the book bag of the suspect and after interviewing the 14-year-old determinied “there was no creditable threats to any other students or teachers on campus,” Lee said.

The boy was taken into custody and transported to the Juvenile facility at the Rankin County Detention Center.

“My first and foremost concern is the safety of my students and staff,” LMS Principal Nancy Bulter said. She also stated that the falculty and students at LMS handled the situation in a very professional and calm manner. “My staff stepped up to the plate,” she added, “and how they handled themselves, most of our students did not know what was going on.”

When asked if anybody else was in harms way Butler stated that no evidence was found of that nautre.

Its very important for anybody that sees any thing out of the norm to say something, just as two students did. “I applaud the two students that brought it to our attention; they did so in a very methodical way,” Butler said.

Most schools like LMS hold precationary drills. “We at LMS hold monthly routine drills of various types to make sure that incidents like this can be handled in a very routine way,” Butler conlcuded.