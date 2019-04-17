Late night plane crash claims pilot’s life

Last Friday night around midnight residents on Sawmill Road in Lake were alarmed and startled by the sounds of what appeared to be a loud crashing noise. It was not until Saturday morning that residents and members from local law enforcement learned of what caused the previous night’s crashing sounds.

A small private airplane, piloted by Walter Stanford, 53, of Ackerman, had crashed in one of the fields off Sawmill Rd. The crash claimed the life of Stanford who was the only passenger aboard the plane.

Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee said that a number of people in the area heard the crash Friday night, but the crash site was not discovered until Saturday morning.

“A number of residents heard the crash from inside their homes late Friday night, but none of them realized what had happened,” Lee said. “It was Saturday morning before the crash site was discovered and authorities were contacted.”

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board are heading up the investigation into the fatal crash. Stanford’s body has been transported to the Mississippi State Crime Lab for autopsy.

Sheriff Lee said that the Scott County Sheriff Department will continue to assist federal investigators during this ongoing investigation.