Legion schedules remembrance ceremony

American Legion Post 9 in Forest announces their annual “Post Everlasting” ceremony on February 24 at the Legion hut.  This event honors all known honorably discharged veterans, whether Legionnaires or not, who have passed in 2019.

We are asking that family members or friends of these veterans  contact us with names and  next-of-kin contact details, so that we may include  all known veterans who have answered the Final Roll call.  These family members will be invited to the ceremony at our February 24 meeting, 6:30 p.m., with dinner to follow.

In addition, all local veterans are invited to attend, just let us know if you’re planning to be there.

Contact:    601-287-3664  (leave voicemail); email: LegionMS09@gmail.com.

