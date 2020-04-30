Legislative session to reconvene May 18

Thu, 04/30/2020 - 10:24am

By agreement of Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann and Speaker of the House Philip Gunn, the Mississippi Legislature will reconvene the 2020 Legislative Session on Monday, May 18. 

The Legislature recessed its 125-day Session temporarily on March 18, following the Governor’s issuance of a State of Emergency related to COVID-19. 

Hosemann, Gunn, and members of the Legislature continue to analyze the impact of the pandemic and federal funds from the CARES Act relief package on the State’s emergency response efforts, healthcare facilities, and wider state budget. Budget analysts and agencies have said all agencies currently have the funds required to meet their immediate financial needs. Hosemann and Gunn have specifically reserved the right to reconvene earlier than May 18 if necessary.

Legislative leadership is also working on establishing protocol for working within and visiting the Capitol as shelter-in-place restrictions begin to be lifted.  Their goal is to allow as much access as possible while prioritizing the health and safety of those in the building.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

