Library leaps into February with partnership programs

February is Library Lovers' Month, and the Forest Public Library is focusing on educating the community through many local partnerships. The programs begin Saturday, February 1st and continue until Saturday, February 29th, Leap Day.

Branch Manager Dianne McLaurin said that February is a key month of programming for the library. “During the past few years, we have strengthened the role of partnerships to create and ensure interesting and informative programs. February has always been the month where we recognize the library’s relationship with the community,” McLaurin said.

“Last year, we had the successful Show Us Your Books campaign which netted 300 new nonfiction books at a cost of approximately $6,000. In 2018, we asked patrons to ‘Surround the Library with Love,’ and patrons lined the steps and sidewalks to stand with the library. This year, we want to recognize the many partnerships that have not only enhanced the library’s programming, but also extended the outreach of those programs.”

The library staff’s first engagement of the new year was to address the Scott County School District on behalf of the four Scott County libraries and the Central Mississippi Regional Library System. More than 600 teachers, assistants, and employees attended the meeting. According to McLaurin, the library recognizes the school districts as vital partners to multiply the number of students who visit the library and to stress the importance of free access. “Each partnership brings something necessary and unique to the relationship with the library, whether it’s publicity, education, arts, information, health and wellness, donations or word of mouth,” she said. “We value every partnership and appreciate every contribution.”

Listed below are the workshops and programs scheduled for February. Please save the dates and note the many partners who are presenting each event.

LIBRARY LAB: Digitization Workshop

Saturday, February 1

9:30 a.m.

Learn about the importance of “virtual collections” to provide wider dissemination of materials, to increase and extend use, to protect and preserve rare items, and to share related materials with multiple hosts. Also, find out about the free use of the Mississippi Digital Library — a collaborated digital library made up of institutions and partners all over the state. Morning refreshments will be served, and handouts will be available. The program is presented in partnership with the Scott County Genealogical and Historical Society.

2-TUE-2 BOOK CLUB: Blind Date with a Book

Tuesday, February 11

2:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Not always love at first sight with these books! Read and review one of the books on the blind date display and see if you and your book are a match! Sweet treats provided by the book club ladies will be served for the month of hearts and love!

Fraud and the Elderly: Are You Being Scammed?

Wednesday, February 12

2:00-3:00 p.m.

Last year, the Federal Trade Commission received three million reports of fraud, amounting to $1.48 billion in losses. BancorpSouth Bank in Forest is partnering with the library to present a personal finance program about elderly fraud scams, how they are targeted, and how to prevent becoming a victim of fraud. Please make plans to attend this informative meeting. Afternoon refreshments will be served.

WELLNESS WEDNESDAY: Heart Health Month

Wednesday, February 19

2:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States. Each year, 1 in 4 deaths are caused by heart disease. Learn how to make heart-healthy changes to your diet and lifestyle to lower your risk of developing heart disease and how to control risk factors for those who already have heart disease. Heart healthy refreshments will be served, and handouts will be available. The program is provided in partnership with Lackey Memorial Hospital in Forest.

BOOK BEFORE YOU LEAP:

A Library Lover's Month Event

February 1 -- February 29

Use your library card to check out a book during the month of February and register to win a $100 VISA gift card provided by the Friends of the Forest Public Library. It’s our Book Before You Leap Library Lover’s event, and this one only happens once every four years. Take the leap, love your library, and check out a book! Drawing will be held Saturday, February 29, at 11:30 a.m.

For more information about any of the February events, please contact the Forest Public Library at 601-469-1481. The library is part of the Central Mississippi Regional Library System serving public libraries in Rankin, Scott, Simpson and Smith counties.