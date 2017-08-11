Lights, sidewalks on Smith near completion

The coordinated efforts of The City of Forest and Mississippi Power, Simmons Erosion Control, Inc., and Custom Paving will further beautify downtown Forest with the addition of six decorative street lamps and poles on Smith Avenue.

Concrete work was completed Tuesday and asphalt work was scheduled to be finished by Wednesday in what is one of the final sidewalk projects for the city.

“Not only are we improving things, but we are doing our very best to use local contractors, and Simmons and Custom Paving, both from Lake, are examples of that,” said Mayor Nancy Chambers.

“Mississippi Power is installing six acorn-style lights,” she added, “The plan was to get the lights up before the holidays and weather got here and when everybody could get in here and work together to get it done; but the three people that normally work with us from Mississippi Power had to go to restore power outages due to storms in other parts of the country. It is still the plan to get it done before Thanksgiving and Christmas.”