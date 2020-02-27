Local school reunion group awards scholarships

The Sherman Hill/East Scott School (SHES) Reunion Committee has selected one descendant from its active membership roll as the 2019 scholarship winner.

The SHES Reunion organization was formed by former schoolmates and classmates in 1986, and supporting education is one of its major initiatives.

All scholarship applicants must meet the following criteria, have a GPA of 3.0 or better, provide acceptable Letters of Recommendation, and provide a 500 word essay pertaining to a topic or subject specified by the SHES Committee. The 2019 topic was “The consequences of gun violence in America”.

This year’s winner:

Receiving a $1,000 dollar scholarship, is Cameo Kiara Odom. She is the daughter of Jerome and Toni Odom, and the granddaughter of SHES Reunion member Annie Sue Brown Hughes. Cameo is a 2019 graduate of Scott Central High School and while attending was quite active academically and socially. She is currently enrolled at East Central Community College in Decatur, and majoring in pre-medical. In addition to her academic studies, Cameo is a participant in the ECCC Warrior Band. Upon completion of her course study at ECCC, her plan is to pursue higher education at Alcorn State University.

The SHES Reunion Group would like to thank our schoolmates and classmates, as well as Allstate Insurance for their support. With your continued support and assistance, the SHES Reunion Group expects to continue providing annual awards to high achieving and deserving descendants.