Locke named District Ranger

Chris Locke, a forester with more than 20 years of natural resources experience, has been selected as the Bienville District Ranger effective June 22. In his new position, Locke will oversee management of about 180,000 acres of forest land in east-central Mississippi.

“I’m excited to be returning to the Bienville Ranger District,” Locke said. “The Bienville is a great forest and I look forward to working with our outstanding staff and partners to carry out our multi-use forest management mission.”

Locke currently serves as State Forester with the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service in Mississippi. Prior to that, he worked as the Silviculture Forester on the Bienville National Forest. Locke began his career with the Forest Service in 1998 as a Sales Prep Forester on the Shasta-Trinity National Forest in California before moving to Mississippi in 2000 to serve as Prescription Forester on the Chickasawhay Ranger District.

“We’re pleased to have Chris return to the Forest Service,” said Forest Supervisor Carl Petrick. “Chris has an excellent background in forestry and natural resources as well as collaborating with the community, partners, and the public. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the forest.”

Locke holds a bachelor’s degree in Forestry Management from Alabama A&M University. Outside work, he enjoys basketball, football, and spending time with his wife and two children.