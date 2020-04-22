Manning Completes Basic

Wed, 04/22/2020 - 10:17am

Airman Remington Manning graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas on April  2, 2020. The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. 

Airman Manning  is the son of Michael and Shelley Manning. He is a 2016 graduate of Morton High School. Congratulations to Airman Remington Manning on your accomplishments.

