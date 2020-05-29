May announces candidacy for Circuit Court Judge

PAID POLITICAL ANNOUNCEMENT

I, Caleb E. May, announce my candidacy for Circuit Court Judge in Leake, Neshoba, Newton, and Scott Counties. As a practicing attorney with law offices in Philadelphia and Decatur, I have represented people and businesses in the many courts of our district and State. Across two decades and through hundreds of trials and hundreds of clients, I have built the experience necessary to effectively administer justice in our Circuit Court.

In addition to my law practice, I have served as Neshoba County’s Prosecutor since my election in 2015, and have been responsible for managing the prosecution of hundreds of cases and hearings before our criminal justice and juvenile protection courts. As Prosecutor, I have developed efficient systems for prosecuting criminal defendants, have protected neglected and abused children in Court, and have helped create and implement a Youth Drug Court in Neshoba County.

Prior to my law practice, I worked my first years as an attorney for our Circuit Court with my friends, Judge Marcus Gordon and Judge Vernon Cotten. This experience served as a stepping stone for my career and helped me develop relationships with the law enforcement agencies, court personnel, and attorneys in our district, and I am forever grateful for that opportunity and the foundation upon which I could build my career as an Attorney.

On the personal side, I am a dedicated husband, father, and Christian. My wife, Natalie, and I have been married for twelve years, and we have three daughters Katherine, Anna Lola, and Elle. We are active members at First United Methodist Church in Philadelphia, where we serve and worship. My parents are Dr. Glenn and Judy May, who live in Neshoba County where my father had his Veterinary Clinic. My wife’s parents are Charles and Debbie Boggan of Decatur. Throughout our lives, both Natalie and I have developed many friendships across our district, and, our family is dedicated to protecting and bettering our communities.

I am eager to take the experience I have gained inside and outside of the courtroom into this office and ask for your vote this November to be your Circuit Court Judge.