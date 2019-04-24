McCaughn qualifies for senate race

Paid Political Announcement

NEWTON – Tyler McCaughn qualified to run for Senate. “Representing the citizens of District 31 over the last 11 years in my law practice has been a privilege and I look forward to continuing this service in the Mississippi Senate”, McCaughn stated upon qualifying. “It is my primary concern that District 31 is well-represented in Jackson.”

With his announcement, McCaughn said “In my practice, I am on the front lines of our district and have seen our successes and failures. Now is our time to plan for our continued success and to address the problems throughout our state. We cannot slack up and must keep fighting for our local towns, our children, our small businesses, and for every person within our district.”

McCaughn is a lifelong resident of District 31, having grown up in Scott County and he works in Newton County. He is a graduate of Morton High School, Jones County Junior College, the University of Mississippi, and Mississippi College School of Law. As an attorney, his practice focuses on real estate and family law.

“As your Senator, I will keep moving our district forward by fighting for our future, by improving infrastructure, and by encouraging new business for our district.” McCaughn is a member of the Newton Rotary Club and Newton Chamber of Commerce. He is an advocate for growing our future through community involvement. For the last 11 years, he has helped numerous small businesses and believes that these businesses are the backbone of our district.

McCaughn understands the challenges faced by local farmers. “We cannot take for granted the pivotal role of agriculture in our state,” said McCaughn. “Too often, the row croppers, poultry growers, and cattle farmers are forgotten. Each of those citizens help secure our food chain and help to feed families across our state and nation. As a cattle farmer myself, I hold dear the value of hard work instilled in me from my parents, Wendell and Brenda McCaughn. As your Senator, I will continue to fight for our farmers to keep our family farms thriving and our food source safe.”

McCaughn is the owner of his law practice, J. Tyler McCaughn, PLLC, in Newton, where he represents people across the state. As a member of Forest United Methodist Church, he continues to hold his faith close. McCaughn’s dedication to his family, faith, and community will continue to serve District 31 well.