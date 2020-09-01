McDill joins First Financial

Lee McDill of Decatur, Mississippi recently joined First Financial Bank’s Poultry Lending Division as a Loan Officer.

A 2015 graduate of Mississippi State University with a BBA in Finance, McDill also completed coursework at Mississippi Banking School at the University of Mississippi in 2018.

Prior to joining FFB, he completed an internship at Bank First in 2014 and worked for Bank of Forest as an Assistant VP/Loan Officer from 2015 – 2019.

McDill has been involved in the community for several years, serving as an officer for the Forest, MS Chamber of Commerce and an officer in the local Rotary Club there. He also served as President of the Newton Country Club and attends First Baptist Church in Newton, MS.