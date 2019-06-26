McGee announces candidacy

Paid Political Announcement

My name is Joe McGee, and I am proud to announce that I am running for District 2 Supervisor. I am the son of Pearl and the late Bud McGee and have been a lifelong resident of Scott County. My wife, Lynn, and I live in Lake and attend Salem Baptist Church.

By running for District 2 Supervisor, I believe I can help increase the quality of life for residents of Scott County. Since building a business 32 years ago, my wife and I have raised our four children here. I want the kind of quality of life in Scott County that will keep everyone’s children and grandchildren here for generations to come. This is home.

No longer can we wait. We must repair our roads and bridges now. It is the first step to economic development. If we wish to attract businesses in the county, we must have a road system that is reliable and safe. I have 32 years of experience building roads and bridges in Mississippi and Alabama. By using my experiences, I will help Scott County prepare for the future. A knowledgeable and committed supervisor is crucial for a better quality of life for all our citizens.

By being prepared to work with local, state, and federal government, I am ready to improve our communities. Having built a successful business, Joe McGee Construction, I believe I am prepared to manage the budget for Scott County. It is our duty to make sure the money is spent effectively and to the best service for all of Scott County. I served on the Mississippi Road Builders association for four terms and was elected President for two terms. Also, I served on the Scott County School Board for six years and currently serve on the Mississippi General Contractors Workers Compensation Board.

Hard work is not new to me. I am ready to take on these new responsibilities as District 2 Supervisor. By using my knowledge of construction and listening to the people’s needs, we can work together to make Scott County better. I humbly ask for your vote in the upcoming election.