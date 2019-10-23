McGee seeks votes for Dist. 2 Supervisor

Paid Political Announcement

My name is Joe McGee, and I am running for District 2 Supervisor. I am the son of Pearl and the late Bud McGee and have been a lifelong resident of Scott County. My wife, Lynn, and I live in Lake and attend Salem Baptist Church.

By running for District 2 Supervisor, I believe I can help increase the quality of life for residents of Scott County. Since building a business 32 years ago, my wife and I have raised our four children here. I want the kind of quality of life in Scott County that will keep everyone’s children and grandchildren here for generations to come. This is home.

No longer can we wait. We must repair our roads and bridges now. It is so important that we make our roads safe for our children and our families to travel on. Our school buses, ambulances, emergency responders and firetrucks need smooth and safe roads to be able to take care of all of our communities in a timely manner. I promise to work daily on getting our roads safe and better for everyone to travel on.

Good roads and bridges are the first step to economic development. If we wish to attract businesses in the county, we must have a road system that is reliable and safe. I have 32 years of experiences building roads and bridges in Mississippi and Alabama. By using my experiences and knowledge, I will help Scott County prepare for the future. A knowledgeable and committed supervisor is crucial for a better quality of life for all of our citizens.

By being prepared to work with local, state and federal government, I am ready to improve our communities and to help secure grant money for our roads and local projects. Having built a successful business, Joe McGee Construction, I believe I am prepared to help manage the budget for Scott County. It is our duty to make sure the money is spent effectively and to the best service for all of Scott County. I served on the Mississippi Road Builders Association for four terms and was elected President for two terms. Also, I served on the Scott County School Board for six years and currently serve on the Mississippi General Contractors Workers Compensation Board.

I am committed to our schools, to help make them the best they can be. Our children are our greatest resource, for they are our future.

Our local hospitals and clinics are the life line for our county. I believe that Scott County citizens deserve proper and adequate health care inside of our county and I will work to ensure this happens.

Hard work is not new to me. I am ready to take on these new responsibilities as District 2 Supervisor. By using my knowledge of construction and listening to the people’s needs, we can work together to make Scott County better. I promise I will represent every person in District 2 and I will be available to you at all times. I will put you, the people, first in all of my decisions for Scott County. I humbly ask for your vote on Tuesday, November 5th for District 2 Supervisor.