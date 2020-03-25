MDE compiles list of learning resources for home schooling

Wed, 03/25/2020 - 10:25am

The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) has compiled a host of learning-at-home resources for students in pre-K through grade 12 to support student learning during the extended school closure. The resources are available online at www.mdek12.org/Learning-AtHome.

The learning-at-home resources do not replace what children have learned at school, but instead help students practice the skills and strategies taught by their teachers. The resources are intended to help parents and caregivers engage students in continued education.

Resources include learning activities, example videos and digital resources that support the Mississippi College-and Career-Readiness Standards to continue and reinforce children’s education.

MDE content specialists have selected all resources, which include dedicated webpages for students in pre-K-grade 1, grades 2-3, grades 4-5, grades 6-8 and grades 9-12. Also, resources for students with visual or hearing impairments are available and guidance on social emotional learning.

During this unusual time of extended school closures nationwide, it is important that students continue to read, write, and engage in social studies, science and math activities.

The MDE learning-at-home webpages will be updated periodically with additional resources.

