Measure would create Human Trafficking Fund

We were working under deadline last week and a number of important bills passed out of committees. We will have until Thursday, March 12, for the full House to consider these measures and send them on to the Senate for action.

Human trafficking is a scourge on our society that has become more and more evident as law enforcement, social media and news outlets are more bold in reporting and attacking this wickedness.

We passed House Bill 1559, which provides funding for specialized services for minor victims of human trafficking and sexual exploitation. The measure creates the “Victims of Human Trafficking and Commercial Sexual Exploitation Fund” to be set up as a special fund in the State Treasury.

The monies in this fund will be distributed by DFA in consultation with Mississippians Against Human Trafficking to fund and assist specialized human trafficking and sexual exploitation shelters in Mississippi. It is my hope that this fund will be used to help expand the number of shelters and service providers in the state. The measure has been sent to the Senate for consideration.

I supported House Bill 379, the Mississippi Market Facilitator Act, which states that online third-party sellers, such as Amazon and eBay, will also be required to collect sales tax for our state treasury. We estimate that the income from these sales will be as much as $35-$50 million per year. This is money that would otherwise be coming to the state if buyers were purchasing items at local businesses. Not only will this allow us to receive the sales tax, it will also level the playing field for our local businesses who have had to compete with online retailers. We will be putting $20 million of this money to fully fund the Local system bridge program to help our counties out with funding.

I’m very excited about House Bill 1556, which specifies what kind of assessments will be used in our schools to determine a student’s career path beginning in middle school. This measure uses the ACT Keys model to help middle schoolers who don’t want a career based on a 4-year college degree decide what courses they should be taking before graduation.

On the ACT Keys program, a student who scores “Silver” is the equivalent of scoring 22 on the ACT — more than enough for college admission if they so choose. Other scores indicate education paths suitable for the student’s skills and interests.

As you may know, I have been a vocal opponent of the overbearing testing that’s been the norm in our public schools for the past several years. Our teachers are not allowed to teach to the best of their ability; our students are suffering from stress; and, a single test can mean an otherwise successful student can be denied the right to receive a diploma. The system needs serious revision, in my opinion.

I believe that bringing the ACT Work Keys program on board as an assessment aid is the first step in the right direction to do away with burdensome standardized testing in our schools. I continue to maintain that we should save millions by using the ACT, which we are already paying for, as our test measurement for college readiness.

We passed House Bill 1253 in the house unanimously. It designates the Mississippi State Fire Academy as an authorized medical first responder training program. This may save the lives of many Mississippians as more firefighters (often the first on the scene) receive medical training.

We passed HB 1371 which makes changes to driver’s license renewals, the kiosks around the state and updates the license renewal website to make the process more streamlined and transparent. We’ve all seen the pictures and heard the complaints about long lines at drivers license stations and the difficulties encountered online with license renewals. This measure should help.

I had the honor this week of visiting with The City of Morton Keep American Beautiful Committee, Social Workers And Firefighters from across the State, Members of our local county Forestry chapters, and students from Pelahatchie High School.

Feel free to contact me at (601) 469-7886, email me at tmiles@house.ms.gov or Message me with any concerns or issues you may have.