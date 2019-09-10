Miles asks for support on Nov. 5

Paid Political Advertisement

Dear Friends,

It has been my honor and privilege to serve as your State Representative since 2012, and I humbly ask for your support, vote, and prayers on November 5th.

When I ran for office, I made the commitment to you that I would always put you, the people, first in every decision that I made and every vote that I took. I said that when you needed my help, I would always be there to help you and your family. I promised I would not be afraid to take a stand for what is right, that I wouldn’t be a “Yes Man” to anyone. I committed that I would always support our schools in every way possible, support and protect our local communities, and protect our conservative hometown Christian values.

As your Representative, I have lived up to those commitments. We’ve appropriated more funding for our local police and fire departments to give them the proper equipment and to provide their families with decent benefits if these public servants lose their lives in the line of duty. I've fought for fully funding education, for doing everything we can to encourage economic development and bring new jobs to our area, and for making sure our local community hospitals remain viable. I have also fought to protect our hunting and fishing rights, Second Amendment rights, and the sanctity of life.

That's why I'm the only candidate endorsed by the Mississippi Public Education PAC, a non-partisan group dedicated to improving our public schools, Mississippi Teachers, the NRA, and Mississippi Right to Life. In 2014, I was named The Most Effective Freshman Legislator by the non-partisan Sunlight Foundation. I am very humbled to have been able to work on, sponsor and see passed many bills to ensure excellent quality of life for our citizens and future generations. Among those who have recognized my efforts are The National Federation of The Blind, which honored me with a Community Service Award for my commitment to the sponsorship and the passing of The Blind Persons Literacy Rights and Education Act; Prevent Child Abuse in Mississippi, which recognized me as a Champion for Children for my work to pass Erin’s Law in Mississippi to protect our children from abuse; and the Mississippi Firefighter's Association, which recognized me with an award for championing legislation for our Firefighters.

I stood up for Christian principles by protecting our religious liberties, putting prayer back in schools, working to make the Bible the state book of Mississippi, and offering Bible classes as an elective in our public schools.

I have led the charge to revamp our public education system to end the excessive testing of our students and to free up classroom time so our teachers can teach. I’m also advocating bringing back classic vocational training to our schools. Our students deserve to learn useful skills and not be drowning in tests.

Here at home, I worked with other local, state, and federal leaders for our district to bring in over 1000 new jobs and to secure grant money for our local projects. Consequently, our unemployment rate is one of the lowest in the state, and many new businesses have opened and expanded because of the teamwork of all of us working together.

I’ve also enjoyed promoting Roosevelt State Park and many of our other community activities and serving as the past President of the Forest Chamber of Commerce.

I’m a Scott County native, who understands conservative hometown values, I stayed right here at home to build a small business, support our local teams, and go to church with people I’ve known all my life. The future of Scott County matters to me and all of my family. I started in business as a teenager, graduated from Morton High School, and worked to put myself through and graduated from Mississippi State University. I understand hard work. I’m an active member of Forest Baptist Church where I teach Sunday School.

As your Representative, I’ve been available to you when you need me. I’ve listened to your concerns and ideas, and most of all, I’ve represented you as you would expect to be represented by a person with our hometown conservative moral values. I’ve stood up for what we believe in, even if it wasn’t the most popular thing at the Capitol. And, the record shows, I’ve been successful for you. If you choose to return me to Jackson, I’ll continue to work hard for you whether we’re in session or not, and I’ll never be a YES man or sell you out.

I look forward to visiting with you over the next month and discussing ways that we can continue to work together to improve our area of the state. My door is open, and my telephone is always on. Please let me know how I can help you.

Sincerely, Tom Miles

State Representative

House District #75

Eastern Rankin and Scott Counties