Mississippi Senate Weekly Report

Your Senate had a busy week as the first deadline of session approached. The Senate began the week with committee meetings and the passage of certain matters on the Monday schedule. On Tuesday, the floor saw action as the Senate debated Senate Bill 2257 which authorized the state auditor to confirm Medicaid eligibility for participants. It would also empower the auditor to check the eligibility of persons receiving the U.S. Department of Agriculture benefits - Temporary Assistance for Needy Families - TANF and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program - SNAP - through the state.

Recipients of benefits from either of the programs must have an income that falls within acceptable guidelines. S.B. 2257, which passed on a split vote, would allow the auditor to see if recipients are earning incomes in excess of what is allowed to qualify for program benefits. The bill will allow the Department of Revenue to forward to the state’s Child Support Unit and the Fraud Investigation Unit of DHS, any information on a person delinquent with child support payments. This bill now places Mississippi in compliance with federal regulations.

In other action, the Senate passed Senate 2301 that removes the repealer on current law requiring the names of a lienholder or repair shop listed alongside that of a vehicle owner who receives an insurance payment for a damaged car. The Senate passed Senate Bill 2230 known as the Uninsured Motorist Act which would provide coverage for claims involving vehicles owned or operated by persons protected by the Mississippi Tort Claims Act.

In appointment news, the Senate unanimously approved the appointment of Major General Janson Durr Boyles as Adjutant General of the Mississippi National Guard. This appointment continues his leadership and safety for the state of Mississippi.

This week was my week to have pages assist the Senate. It was my pleasure to sponsor Eli Wilkerson, Ian Kennedy, and Billie Baucum who were able to serve with Tyler Williams. These young people had a great week learning about the Senate.

In advocacy this week, I was fortunate to be able to visit with Governor Reeves, to visit with the Homemakers Club, to hear the platform of Miss Mississippi, to welcome members of the Rural Residence Program, and to hear the concerns of the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries & Parks. As always, I appreciate serving you in Jackson. Come visit your Capitol when you are in town.