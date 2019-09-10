Morton’s 7th Annual Barter Day Festival is Saturday

The City of Morton Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with the Friends of Roosevelt State Park are excited to hold the 7th Annual Morton Barter Day this Saturday at Roosevelt State Park in Morton.

The community festival will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and is a fun filled day that gives local residents and families the opportunity to enjoy a day in the park together.

The Barter Day Festival is a free admission event that includes an area wide community garage sale and the Mississippi Care Center Oktoberfest.

Most of the day’s activities and entertainment will be held at the ball field across from the Alfreda-Harris Lodge. In addition to all the activities scheduled for this year’s event, the festival will also be hosting the second annual community yard sale.

“Before last year’s event we talked and decided it would be a great opportunity to add a community yard sale as part of the Barter Day activities,” said event co-organizer State Representative Tom Miles. “This was a great addition to what was already a wonderful day. This year will be the first year for Mississippi Care Center’s Oktoberfest so we are very excited about this addition”

The MSCC Oktoberfest tent will house German themed foods, games, entertainment and more.

“We are looking forward to seeing everyone come out and just enjoy a fun relaxing day at Roosevelt,” said Miles. “It will be a great family day for our community and there will be activities for all ages”

This year’s festival will include old fashioned games throughout the day, free bounce houses and slides for kids, a dunking booth, pumpkin decorating contest, chili cook off, car show and even Frank the camel in the pie eating contest, and that’s just a few of the activities scheduled for Saturday.

The first of what organizers described as “old fashioned” games will start at 9:00 a.m. and continue throughout the day.

One of the signature events of the day is the chili cook-off contest. This annual cookoff will give local and visiting chili cooks the opportunity to show off their chili cooking skills and give festival goers a chance to sample each chili creation. Entrants are responsible for providing their own chili and at least a gallon size tub of chili to be sampled by festival visitors and judges.