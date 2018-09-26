Morton to hold special election for vacant alderman seat

In late August Morton Ward 3 Alderman, Scott Herrod, unexpectedly resigned from his position which left the Ward 3 seat open. Herrod was one year into his second four-year term as Ward 3 Alderman and leaves with three years remaining on his term. The City of Morton will hold a special election on October 16 to fill the vacant seat. Voting will take place at Morton Activity Center located in Farris Park.

Herrod had held the Ward 3 Alderman position since being elected in 2013, and gave “personal reasons” as the reason for his sudden resignation, but was unavailable for comment as several attempts to reach him went unanswered.

Morton Mayor Gerald Keeton said that while this resignation was a surprise he is thankful for the time served by Herrod. “It was a surprise to all of us and I have no further comment on Mr. Herrod’s resignation,” said Keeton. “I enjoyed working with Mr. Herrod and he was always professional when dealing with City of Morton business and the business of Ward 3.”

The deadline for candidates to put their hat into the ring for the open alderman seat is today at close of business. Candidates must qualify by having a petition signed by at least 15 qualified voters and the petition must be turned in to the City of Morton’s Municipal Clerks Office. There is no qualifying fee for any candidate.

Keeton reiterated that while this was a surprise the City of Morton will move forward with ensuring the vacant seat is filled in a timely manner. “We will move forward to fill the empty seat as soon as possible,” he said.

Voting will be held on October 16 and if none of the candidates are able to amass 50 percent of the vote there will be a runoff to follow. If any possible candidates or voters have questions they can contact the City of Morton Municipal Clerks Office.