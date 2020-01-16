Mother and son charged with child abuse and molestation

A local mother and son turned themselves in to the Scott County Sheriff’s Department on January 9, after warrants were issued for their arrest on charges of child abuse and child molestation.

Tia Marie Taylor, 39, and Shade Patrick Holmes, 22, both formerly of Forest have been charged with child abuse and child molestation. The charges stem from the alleged abuse and molestation of a child under the age of 10.

Because of the age of the alleged victim, the name has not been revealed.

Taylor is charged with one count of felony Child Abuse-Knowingly Permitting Sexual Battery of a Minor. Holmes is the son of Taylor and has been charged with felony Child Molestation of a child under the age of 12.

Both Taylor and Holmes moved to Gulfport in 2019, and returned to Forest to turn themselves in after the warrants were issued.

District Attorney Steven Kilgore said that this is an ongoing investigation and has not yet been set to be heard by a Scott County grand jury.

“We have not received a case file on this incident in our office yet,” Kilgore said. It typically takes a couple of months after arrest for the investigator to finish interviewing witnesses and gather evidence. It will not be presented to the March grand jury, but hopefully to the July grand jury.”

The allegations pending against Taylor and Holmes carry the possibility of lengthy prison sentences if convicted. Taylor faces up to ten years in prison and up to $10,000 in fines. Holmes faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of child molestation.

As of press time on Tuesday Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee had not returned calls for comment on this matter.