National Day of Prayer set for Thursday

Wed, 05/01/2019 - 10:56am

A program of prayer will be held this week at the Scott County Courthouse. This program will give local residents the opportunity to participate in the 2019 National Day of Prayer. Pastors and residents will come together to pray for the spiritual support for the community, leaders and the nation as a whole.

This year’s observance of the National Day of Prayer will be held at noon on Thursday, May 2, on the front steps of the courthouse.

Dr. Joe Pate, pastor of Forest Baptist Church, said details are still being planned regarding which local pastors will participate in the program. The event is sponsored by the local ministerial committee.

“On Thursday, May 2, the National Day of Prayer, communities all over the nation will be joining together to pray for our leaders and our nation,” Pate said. “Everyone is invited to join us on this day at noon for a short time of prayer on the south lawn of the Scott County Courthouse.”

In case of rain, the program will move inside the courthouse in the main courtroom.

Bro. Pate said pastors from churches in Forest and surrounding areas are invited and encouraged to attend and participate.

The practice of observing a National Day of Prayer dates back to 1951 when this day was first set aside to pray together as a nation. On May 8, 1988, Ronald Reagan signed into law the designation of the first Thursday in May as the day of observance.

 

Thelma Keyes

