New Branch Dollar General coming this spring

A new Dollar General is going up in the Branch Community located north of Morton.

Angela Petkovic, Dollar General Public Relations, confirmed, “I’m excited to tell you that Dollar General is currently under construction on a new location at 6787 Highway 481 North in Morton, Mississippi. At this time, a Grand Opening is slated for Spring 2018, but understand that construction progress may alter this date.”

When choosing store locations, meeting customers’ needs is Dollar General’s top priority. The company looks for places where we can offer customers an easy and convenient shopping choice. “We know convenience is a major factor in our customers’ shopping decisions as we generally serve customers within a three to five-mile radius, or 10-minute drive,” Petkovic said. “We also take demographic trends, competitive factors, traffic patterns and community concerns into consideration.”

A typical Dollar General store employs six to 10 people, depending on the individual needs of the store.

Dollar General sells quality name-brand and private brand merchandise such as health and beauty products, home cleaning supplies, housewares, stationery, seasonal items and basic clothing. They also sell an assortment of packaged foods, as well as some refrigerated foods and frozen foods. In addition to high quality private brands, all which carry a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee.

Dollar General sells products from America’s most-trusted brands such as Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, Unilever, Kellogg's, General Mills, Nabisco, Hanes, PepsiCo and Coca-Cola.

Dollar General gives its customers more than everyday low prices on basic merchandise as part of its mission of Serving Others. Dollar General is deeply involved in the communities it serves and is an ardent supporter of literacy and education through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, which awards grants each year to nonprofit organizations, schools and libraries within a 20-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center to support adult, family, summer and youth literacy programs.

Since its inception in 1993, the DGLF has awarded more than $140 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than nine million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education. For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs, visit www.dgliteracy.com.