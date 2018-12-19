New ordinance requires permit for garage sales

Residents planning a garage sale within the Forest city limits on, or after January 12, will need to review new Ordinance Number 471as there are new regulations for all sales. The ordinance was passed on December 4 and will go into full effect in January.

All future “lawn, yard and garage sales” will require a permit that must be submitted for, and obtained from, the City of Forest Code and Zone Office prior to the garage sale taking place. In addition to now requiring a city permit to have a garage sale, this ordinance limits the number of garage sales that each individual can have within one calendar year.

City officials point to the fact that numerous individuals within the city had been holding continuous sales on the weekends or specified days which no longer falls under the category of being a garage sale. “We had individuals who were having garage sales every weekend or multiple days every week and that is no longer considered just a garage sale,” said Forest Code and Zone Officer David Chamblee. “These continuous garage sales were causing problems with traffic flow and becoming a nusance to local residents that live around these locations because of the parking situations.”

One of the intentions of the city is to corral those that have been taking advantage of no regulations concerning garage sales and have been conducting business on a weekly basis under the guise of having a garage sale. “Some of these garage sales that were taking place multiple times every week is really a business not a garage sale,” said Chamblee.

Ordinance 471 includes seven sections that specifically set out the requirements and regulations for all “lawn, yard and garage sales” to be held after January 12. The following is an overview:

Section I – “Lawn, yard and garage sales” shall be a sale that’s open to the public and includes new, used or previously owned personal property including goods, wares, merchandise and clothing. All sales held on vacant property, lawn or yard, porch, patio, garage, residence or any other out building of the person who obtains the permit.

Section II – The cost of the sale permit is $30.00 per sale. No person shall permit any lawn, yard or garage sale to take place without having obtained the required permit. Application for the permit shall be made to the City of Forest Code and Zoning office by the person whos residence shall host the sale. The application shall include the name of the applicant, the location of the proposed sale, the day or days the sale is to be held and the name and residential addresses of all other persons who plan to contribute property to be sold.

Section III – No more than two permits shall be issued to the same person in one calendar year, and not more than two sales can be held at one location in one calendar year.

Section IV – Every permit shall be issued under the following conditions:

- The sale must be at only the location on the permit.

- The permit shall be for two consecutive days and can include rain incase of bad weather.

- No sale may commence before 8 a.m. or after 3 p.m.

- No music, games, or entertainment be be conducted at or during the sale and there shall be no excessive noise.

- No sales permitted on Sundays

- No sales will be permitted in C-2A, C-1, C-3 or I-1 zoned areas.

Section V – It shall be unlawful to engage, employ any individual, organization or other entity to plan, conduct, supervise or promote sale.

Section VI – The permit must be exhibited in full view of the public at the time of sale.

Section VII – No notice, advertisement or directional sign pertaining to such sale shall be place or posted other than at the property of the sale.

A official copy of Ordinance 471 can be obtained at either Forest City Hall or the Code and Zone Department office located upstairs in Colbert Commons. “We will answer any questions and provide any requested information at the Code and Zone office,” said Chamblee. “If anyone has any questions at all they can call the office or stop by and we will be more than happy to help them in any way we can.”