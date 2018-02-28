No evidence of Chronic Wasting Disease in Scott County

The white-tailed deer of Mississippi could be susceptible to Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) but as of this date no known cases have been discovered in Scott County.

CWD damages portions of the brain and causes progressive body weight loss to the deer. Also, it causes changes in behavior, excessive salivation, and ultimately death.

According to the Mississippi Department Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks a sample of a deer found in Issaquena County tested positive for CWD in January.

Although Issaquena County was tested positive, MDWFP has taken precaution all over the state by means of collecting samples of deer that have been killed during the past hunting season. Over 300 samples were taken in Scott County in order to catch this disease at its earliest stages if possible.

MDWFP officer Chris Harris said that three wildlife management areas along with a few camps were where samples were collected.

“We had an opportunity to collect samples of deer on set days during the opening days of deer season, Harris said, “no test have come back positive from Scott County at this time.

In a public meeting held at the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science, William McKinley, Deer Program Coordinator said that MDWFP has been looking for this disease for quiet some time and that they have had a plan in place to combat it.

“This is a contagious deadly disease that effects members of the deer family,” McKinley said. “This infection can occur through ingested and direct contact and indirectly through the environment.”

A deer can be infected over a long period of time. “The incubation period of this disease can be from 12 to 16 months,” McKinley said. “Then the animal will develop CWD after the incubation period.”

After identifying the infected carcass MDWFP immediately set up CWD management zones. Theses zones consisted of a five mile containment zone, ten mile high risk zone, and 25 mile buffer zone.

In the containment zones a ban on supplemental feeding has been put into effect to minimize the concentration of white-tailed deer in small, centralized locations to reduce the potential for spreading the disease. The ban for now has been put into effect in six counties, including: Claiborne, Hinds, Issaquena, Sharkey, Warren, and Yazoo.

According to the Mississippi Department of Health, CWD is a neurological (brain and nervous system) disease found in deer. It is similar to “mad cow” disease in cattle and is 100 percent fatal to the animal.

MSDH State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said that precautions are always important to prevent possible infection. “While there has never been a reported case of CWD in people, if it could spread to humans it would likely come from eating an infected animal, such as an infected deer,” Byers said.

It is recommended that hunters harvesting deer from areas where this disease has been reported have the animals tested before eating the meat.

If a deer is spotted that may be disoriented, salivating, head drooping with the front legs spread out in an unusual way as if the animal is trying to stay balanced, the public is asked to contact WDWFP at 1-800-BE-SMART or 601-432-2400.