Officials looking for leads in the case of a cow being shot near Calhoun Lane

  • 384 reads
Wed, 07/10/2019 - 11:51am

The Mississippi Agricultural and Livestock Theft Bureau (MALTB) was contacted to assist Scott County Sheriff’s Department in a case involving a shot cow close to Calhoun Lane. The cow was believed to have been shot the night of June 19 or 20 between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 12:00 a.m.

MALTB and the sherriff’s office are working together on this investigation. Anyone with any information should contact the sheriff’s office at 601-469-1511 or MALTB at 601-359-1121.

