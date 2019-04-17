Ott and Lee Funeral Homes wins Excellence in Customer Service Award

Ott and Lee Funeral Homes, located in Brandon, Morton, and Forest, MS has been awarded the Excellence In Customer Service Award for achieving the highest levels of Customer Service in 2018 by The Johnson Consulting Group (JCG) of Scottsdale, Arizona. This award was also attained in 2017.

JCG is a nationally recognized funeral home consulting firm that developed the first of it’s kind tracker to measure a family’s level of satisfaction with their funeral home provider. The (JCG) Excellence in Customer Service Award presented to the Ott and Lee Funeral Home team, is achieved by attaining the highest level of Total Value Index Score from responses to surveys sent to each family served by Ott and Lee during 2018.

“Ott and Lee Funeral Homes has been recognized as a leader in delivering exceptional customer service and has raised the standard for other funeral homes nationally to achieve this level of success,” said Jake Johnson, President of Johnson Consulting Group.

Hugh Lee and Ollie Ott founded Ott and Lee Funeral Home in 1934. “Even though we were judged against 2,500 other funeral homes, maintaining a tradition of quality service is our top priority. It is an honor and privilege to uphold that tradition while helping those in their time of need,” according to Hugh Strebeck, General Manager/Co-Owner of Ott and Lee Funeral Homes.