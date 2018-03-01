Pelahatchie man charged with Christmas Day murder of father in Scott County

A 19-year-old man is in custody after the alleged murder of his father.

Sheriff Mike Lee said last week that early Christmas morning the sheriff’s department responded to a call at 1634 Riverbend Rd in Scott County, the residence of Wayne Adcocks. Adcocks, 57, was shot once in the head.

When they arrived deputies found that an all terrain vehicle, shed, and lawn furniture were on fire. Lee said that the “suspect was Brandon Lewis of Pelahatchie.” Adcocks was the father of Lewis although they did not share the same last name.

Also during the investigation the sheriff department found two empty shell casings. Lee said that Lewis was detained by the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office and then transported to Scott County. Lee also said that in an inteview with the alleged murder suspect, “Brandon admitted to the shooting and is being charged with murder and also admitted to burning the ATV, shed, and lawn furniture.”

According to the booking; Lewis was charged with murder, aggravated assault with a gun, and shooting into a dwelling of a house all of which are felonies.