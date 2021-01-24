The Newton County Sheriff's Department is assisting the Scott County Sheriff's Department in looking for a person "wanted for questioning" in a alleged murder Friday.
The department issued the following statement:
The Newton County Sheriffs Office is asking for help in locating James Harrison . Harrison is a white male weighs approximately 140 pounds and was last seen walking on Ponderosa road near the Lake Mississippi on Friday January 22nd. James Harrison is wanted for questioning involving a Homicide by the Scott and Newton County Sheriffs Departments . If spotted please contact the Newton County Sheriffs Department.