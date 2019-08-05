Poll workers needed for upcoming election

Wed, 05/08/2019 - 10:17am

The Scott County Republican and Democrat Parties are in need of poll workers for the August 6 primary election, and possibly an August 27 runoff election. A total of 184 poll workers are needed for both dates to work the polls throughout Scott County. 

In order to be eligible as a poll worker you must at least 18 years old, complete a two hour paid training prior to election day and take the poll workers oath.  

Poll workers will be required to be present at their assigned polling location from opening at 7:00 a.m. through closing at 7:00 p.m.

Poll workers will be paid at an hourly rate and reimbursed for mileage for training and traveling to their assigned polling location.

Anyone who is interested in working the polls, or would like to obtain more information about becoming a poll worker can contact either the Democrat Executive Board at 601-454-2025 or the Republican Executive Board at 601-507-0446. 

