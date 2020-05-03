Primary election set for Tuesday in Mississippi

Following months of presidential debates on television networks, Scott County will be among Mississippi voters who will have their chance to make their voice heard in choosing party nominees next week.

The party primary elections are set for Tuesday, March 10. Voters will select their choice for party nominees for president and congress. Polls open at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.

Absentee ballots are available for voters in the clerk’s office which will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. through Friday, March 6.

The clerk’s office will also be open from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday, March 7, which is the last day that absentee ballots can be cast in person before the party primary election.

When voters in Scott County go to the polls on Tuesday, they will see numerous candidates for the Democratic nomination for president on the ballot, however, several have suspended their candidacy since the ballots were made up. Those still in the running are Joseph R. Biden, Tulsi Gabbard, Michael R. Bloomberg, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren.

For United States Senate, the Democratic candidates on the ballot are Tobey Bernard Bartee, Jensen Bohren and Mike Espy.

For U.S. House of Representatives, 3rd Congressional District the Democratic candidates are Dorothy “Dot” Benford and Katelyn Lee.

Candidates whose names will appear for the Republican nomination for president include: Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente, Donald J. Trump and Bill Weld.

There is only one Republican candidate for Senate, Incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith.

The Republican candidates for the 3rd Congressional District U.S. House of Representatives are Michael Guest and James Tulp.

State law requires that voters show an indentification that includes a photograph before they can cast their ballot. Accepted forms of identification include:

4driver’s license

4photo ID card issued by a branch, department, or entity of the State of Mississippi

4United States passport

4government employee ID card

4firearms license

4student photo ID issued by an accredited Mississippi university, college, or community/junior college

4United States military ID

4tribal photo ID

4any other photo ID issued by any branch, department, agency or entity of the United States government or any State government

4Mississippi Voter Identification Card

If a registered voter does not have any of these acceptable forms of photo ID, a Mississippi Voter Identification Card will be provided at no cost to the voter at any Circuit Clerk’s office in Mississippi.

Any Scott County voter who has a question about their voter registration may call the circuit clerk’s office to verify their registration and what precinct they should vote in.