Profile Edition named best in Mississippi

Clean Sweep! That’s what the judges in the Mississippi Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest - Advertising Division decided when it comes to the Best Editorial Edition category.

The judges selected The Scott County Times’ Great Outdoors edition as the third place winner; The Times’ Business Women’s edition the second place winner; and Profile 2017 as the Best Special Edition in the state among large weekly newspapers.

The awards were presented during a Saturday luncheon concluding the Associations’s annual Mid-Winter Conference at the Hilton Hotel in Jackson this past weekend. This is the fifth consecutive time that Profile has claimed the Best in State honor.

“Beautiful section,” the judges wrote in their comments about Profile 2017. “Well constructed. Interesting stories. Beautiful ads.”

In addiction, The Times’ 2017 Weddings edition won a second place award in the Best Advertising Special Section division.

“It is always an honor to be recognized by your peers,” Publisher Tim Beeland said, “but to sweep a category as prestigious as Best Editorial Edition proves once again that our talented staff’s dedication to our readers and advertisers is always top priority.”

Profile 2018 is scheduled for publication on February 21. “We are about half finished with this year’s Profile edition,” Beeland said, “so there is still time for local businesses to be a part of this award winning publication.

The Times competes in the Large Weekly category for papers with circulations over 4,000. For information on Profile 2018 or any of our many business building opportunities call Melissa Geter at 601-469-2561.