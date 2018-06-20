Publisher claims top column writing prize for sixth time

Scott County Times Editor and Publisher Tim Beeland was named the top General Interest Columnist among large weekly newspapers in Mississippi last weekend during the Mississippi/Louisiana Press Associations’ joint convention in New Orleans. It is the second consecutive year for Beeland to win the award, and the sixth time for him to claim the top writing prize in his career.

“Very consistent work with an enjoyable, easy-going, storyteller’s style,” the judges, members of the South Carolina Press Association, wrote in their comments.

In addition to the column writing award the The Times Editorial Page was also named one of the best in the state with a third place nod.

There were 2,307 entries submitted from 51 one different newspapers in this year’s editorial contest. The Times competes in the Large Weekly category for papers with circulations over 4,000.