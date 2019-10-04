Raytheon in Forest awarded $58 million U.S. Navy radar contract

The Raytheon facility in Forest has been awarded a $58 million contract by the U.S. Navy.

Raytheon, an industry-leading defense contractor, has been awarded the long-term requirements contract to repair radar systems for F/A-18 Hornet aircraft at their Forest facility.

The contract will support the repair of 25 weapon repairable assemblies for the APG-79 active electronically scanned array radar system used on the combat jet fighters.

“This important systems support contract will ensure that our naval fighter pilots have the best technology available to complete their missions,” said Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith, who serves on the Senate Appropriations Committee. “The talented workers at the Raytheon plant in Forest are ready to continue providing our military with the services required to ensure it is the best trained and equipped.”

Work associated with the contract is expected to be completed by March 2022, or March 2024 if options are exercised. With several one-year options, the estimated total contract value is $98.6 million.

Forest Mayor Nancy Chambers said Raytheon has been, and remains to be, one of the most valued employers to both Forest and Scott County. “This contract in addition to the expansion project underway at Raytheon will create new jobs for our local workers,” Chambers said. “The combination of Raytheon’s success and the dedication of our local workers has made it possible for the company to secure new contracts just like the $58 million dollar Navy contract and further solidifies Raytheon’s vital role in employing local workers for many years to come.”

Last June, Hyde-Smith applauded Raytheon’s decision to expand the Raytheon Forest Consolidated Manufacturing Center to develop, test, and produce radar equipment for the U.S. military.

“Construction of a new radar production facility in Forest is the next step in our decades-long partnership with the state of Mississippi and its highly skilled workforce. Together we will integrate, test and deliver the most technologically advanced military radar systems to our U.S. and international customers,” Wes Kremer, President of Raytheon’s Integrated Defense Systems business, said at the time.

Chambers said, “Raytheon’s continued success and commitment to excellence at the Forest location is good for Forest, good for Mississippi and good for our national defense.”

Along with the decision to expand came a $100 million corporate investment and the creation of new jobs for the local area.