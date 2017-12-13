Remember the rules when celebrating with fireworks

While family and friends observe this holiday season, many find themselves rejoicing and celebrating with Christmas joy and often forgotten resolutions. Celebrants should be mindful as they get in the car and ride to the nearest firework stand that local government officals advise to be aware of ordinances governing the use of fireworks in municipalities.

The cities of Forest and Morton each have ordinances that include certain hours of when fireworks can be used in city limits. There are no fireworks regulations in the unincorporated areas of Scott County.

In the City of Forest, ordinance 383 allows fireworks to only be used in connection with July 4, Christmas and New Year’s holidays. For the current season, fireworks can be used between December 5 and January 2 but only between the hours of 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.

The only exception to the hours is for New Year’s when fireworks can be used between 10 a.m. on New Year’s Eve Day and 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

The ordinance forbids any use of fireworks within 600 feet of any church, hospital or school, or within 75 feet of where fireworks are stored or offered for sale. It is also illegal to ignite or discharge fireworks within or throw from or toward any motor vehicle.

Violators would be guilty of a misdemeanor offense and punished by a fine of not more than $1,000 or by imprisonment for not more than six months or both fine and imprisonment.

In the City of Morton, fireworks use will be allowed between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve and during the same time on Christmas Day.

The National Safety Council offered the following tips on use of fireworks:

-Never allow young children to handle fireworks

-Older children should use them only under close adult supervision

-Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear

-Never light them indoors

-Only use them away from people, houses and flammable material

-Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting

-Never ignite devices in a container

-Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks

-Soak unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding

-Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don’t go off or in case of fire