Risher recognized by United Way

Forest native Jan Risher was recognized and honored by the United Way of Acadiana during the Annual Women Who Mean Business Awards.

Risher, of Lafayette, LA, is a writer and advocate for those whose voices are seldom heard. She is an award winning journalist that has covered hurricanes along the Gulf of Mexico, the Iraq War and Louisiana politics.

In 2006, she won the International Fellowship for Journalism after traveling to Thailand to compare the country’s recovery from the Boxing Day Tsunami to the recovery from Hurricane Katrina.

Risher has a weekly column titled “Long Short Story” published on Sundays in The Acadiana Advocate. Since 2014, she has owned and managed Shift Ley, a content marketing firm that helps organizations tell their own story.

Risher is in her second term on the Board of Directors of the United Way of Acadiana, and in 2016 she earned United Way of Acadiana Luminary Award.

In October 2018, the University of Louisiana Lafayette Press published her newest book, Looking to the Stars from Old Algiers and Other Long Short Stories.