Rogers indicted for Sexual Exploitation of a Child

Randy O. Rogers, 43, of Walnut Grove was indicted for Sexual Exploitation of a Child by the Scott County grand jury on July 22.

Rogers is also facing charges of Statutory Rape and Sexual Battery on a minor in Leake County, but has not been indicted.

Rogers’ wife Patricia is a member of the Scott County Sheriff’s Department. Neither of them has been available for comment as to these charges.

Eighth Ciruit District Attorney Steven Kilgore will be prosecuting both the Scott County charges and the Leake County charges against Rogers.

“Randy Rogers faces one count of statutory rape and one count of sexual battery in Leake County,” the DA said. “The next grand jury there is in October. I imagine no action will be taken on the Scott County case until the Leake County case is presented.”

Kilgore said that the law prohibits him from identifying the victims in either case because they are both minors.

Rogers was originally arrested in Scott County in October 2018 and charged for sexual battery of a minor.

The Scott County indictment charges Rogers with one count of Sexual Exploitation of a child and charges that he knowingly attempted to solicit sex from a child under the age of 18.

Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee said he had no comment on the Rogers case at this time.

If convicted in Scott County Rogers is facing a sentence of 20 years to life. He also faces up to 40 years if indicted and convicted on the Leake County Charges.