Runnels Receives Non-Traditional Student Tuition Scholarship at EC

Brian Runnels of Morton was recently awarded a Non-Traditional Student Tuition Scholarship at East Central Community College in Decatur. The non-traditional student tuition scholarship is available to qualified Mississippi residents 23 years of age or older at the time of initial enrollment and who enroll full-time at ECCC. Runnels is a freshman special education major. For more information on this or other available scholarships, contact the Office of Student Services at 601-635-6205 or email go2ec@eccc.edu.

EC Photo