Runnels Receives Non-Traditional Student Tuition Scholarship at EC

  • 718 reads
Thu, 03/05/2020 - 1:14pm

Brian Runnels of Morton was recently awarded a Non-Traditional Student Tuition Scholarship at East Central Community College in Decatur. The non-traditional student tuition scholarship is available to qualified Mississippi residents 23 years of age or older at the time of initial enrollment and who enroll full-time at ECCC. Runnels is a freshman special education major. For more information on this or other available scholarships, contact the Office of Student Services at 601-635-6205 or email go2ec@eccc.edu.

EC Photo

Social

Fashion Revue Winners
The Scott County Mississippi Homemaker Volunteers recently held their annual Fashion Revue at the... READ MORE
The Message
Forest News

Morton News
Calendar

Harperville News

Obituaries

Roy “Sam” Harris
Roy “Sam” Harris, 91, of Forest, MS, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020, at MS Care Center of... READ MORE
Shirley Nell Smith
Bernice A. Harrell

Allie Sue Croxton
Laura Maxine Townsend Little

Mary Lee Summers Crimm

Weddings-Birthdays

IT’S A GIRL!
Josh and Courtney Jo Weaver of Nanih Waiya are proud to announce the birth of their daughter,... READ MORE
Smith, Kennedy wedding plans announced
Van Norman, Miles to wed

22ND ANNIVERSARY
Pittman McCurdy to wed

To Wed Sunday

Copyright 2018 • The Scott County Times
311 Smith Ave. • Forest, MS 39074 • (601) 469-2561

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.