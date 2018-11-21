Runoff Election set for Nov. 27

  • 534 reads
Wed, 11/21/2018 - 10:25am

Voters will head to the polls Tuesday, November 27, for the Special Senate Election Runoff between Cindy Hyde-Smith and Mike Espy.  

Scott County Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. There will be one  race included on the ballot:

Absentee Ballots will be available in the Circuit Clerk’s Office and the Circuit Clerk’s Office will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. November 21 for absentee voting. The  Courthouse and the Circuit Clerk’s Office will be closed Thursday and Friday, November 22 and 23  for the Thanksgiving Holiday.  Also, the Circuit Clerk’s Office will be open on Saturday, November 24 from 8:00 am until 12:00 pm for absentee voting. 

Any Scott County voter who has a question about their voter registration may call the Scott County Circuit Clerk’s office at (601) 469-3601 to verify their registration and what precinct they should vote in.

 

Obituaries

Becky Brewer McLain

Services for Ms. Becky Brewer McLain were held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 10, 2018, at... READ MORE

Jean M. Evans
Annie Bell Williams
Lucy Belle Parker Cook
Linda Henry Sessums
Danny Lynn Anderson

Copyright 2018 • The Scott County Times
311 Smith Ave. • Forest, MS 39074 • (601) 469-2561

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.