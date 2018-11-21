Runoff Election set for Nov. 27

Voters will head to the polls Tuesday, November 27, for the Special Senate Election Runoff between Cindy Hyde-Smith and Mike Espy.

Scott County Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. There will be one race included on the ballot:

Absentee Ballots will be available in the Circuit Clerk’s Office and the Circuit Clerk’s Office will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. November 21 for absentee voting. The Courthouse and the Circuit Clerk’s Office will be closed Thursday and Friday, November 22 and 23 for the Thanksgiving Holiday. Also, the Circuit Clerk’s Office will be open on Saturday, November 24 from 8:00 am until 12:00 pm for absentee voting.

Any Scott County voter who has a question about their voter registration may call the Scott County Circuit Clerk’s office at (601) 469-3601 to verify their registration and what precinct they should vote in.