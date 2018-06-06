Runoff set for June 26

Although Tuesday’s elections results were unavailable at press time, voters will again head to the polls for the primary runoff election on June 26. Voters will select their choices for party nominees for two congressional seats.

The Scott County Circuit Clerk’s office will be open on Saturday, June 16 and Saturday June 23 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The deadline for absentee ballots will be June 23 at 12:00 p.m.

Voters may call the Circuit Clerk’s office at 601-469-3601 with questions.