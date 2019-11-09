Rushing announces Re-Election bid

Paid Political Announcement

I am honored to have been your Representative in House District 78. I am proud to say I have always tried to be accessible and willing to be helpful.

We have made some great accomplishments in your State Legislature in the last eight years. We are currently experiencing the lowest unemployment rate recorded in our state’s history.

When I took office, we barely had a “rainy day” fund, now we have almost $500 million. This helps keep our bond interest low, while insuring we can prop up our state agencies in the event of an economic down turn. Additionally, those funds are available for natural disasters.

We have increased K-12 public education over $400 million in the last eight years and have funded two teacher pay raises. Our high school graduation rate is at an all-time high and is at the national average.

We have had four State Trooper Schools. We have cut income taxes, franchise taxes, and government red tape to increase business and recruit industry. We have passed the Heart Beat Bill to help save the lives of the unborn and have worked to protect your right to bear arms.

Now, we still have work to do. We still have challenges with our infrastructure. We need to continue increasing our education funding to attract more teachers. We need to increase our help for the mentally ill.

I have worked diligently to create and maintain relationships in order to help Leake, Newton, and Scott Counties. Four years ago, I was appointed Chairman of the Municipalities Committee. If re-elected, I will continue to use my seniority and my relationships to help our area.

Again, thank you for allowing me to serve as your Representative in House District 78. If you have questions, or concerns, please feel free to call me 601-917-9504 or email rrushing@house.ms.gov

As your Republican Representative, I humbly ask for your vote and support on November 5, 2019