Ryan Brown announces candidacy

Paid Political Announcement

I'm Ryan Brown, and I am excited to announce my campaign for the Mississippi Public Service Commission. I am running for the Public Service Commission because Mississippi deserves a Commissioner who will continue fighting for us.

I am the most experienced candidate for this office who is ready to get to work for you on day one. My record of delivering results for the people of Mississippi speaks volumes. Over the past three years, I served as your Deputy Public Service Commissioner where my mission was to fight for Mississippi ratepayers.

I was at the decision-making table when the Public Service Commission saved Mississippians over $6 billion on their utility bills. I led the effort to help improve cell phone and internet service across central Mississippi. I took a leading role in building career pipelines between our schools and utility providers to help our young people build good-paying careers right here in Mississippi.

I helped countless Mississippians and small businesses save their hard-earned money on their utility bills. I worked with law enforcement to put annoying telemarketers who break our laws out of business. I am proud of my record of service, and I want to keep the mission going. I received my Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Mississippi and my Master of Public Policy and Administration degree from Jackson State University. I serve as an adjunct professor of political science at Millsaps College in Jackson.

I am a member of Word of Life Church in Flowood and live in the Fannin community of Rankin County. If I can ever be helpful to you, please call or text me at 769-230-0760 or visit my website at BrownForMS.com.My name is Ryan Brown, and I ask for your vote in the Democratic Party Primary Election on Tuesday, August 6th, so that we can keep the public in our Public Service Commission.