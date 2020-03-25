School districts providing lunches to go

Forest Municipal and Scott County School Districts are providing “grab and go” lunches this week for students out of school due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Forest Schools began providing hot lunches on Monday along with a take home breakfast for the next day for children 18 and under. The lunches are available from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the back of the Forest High School Cafeteria. To pick up meals drivers should enter between the gym and football field and drive around to pick up the meals and exit as directed. Please remain in the car. Children must be present to receive the meals.

Lunches are also being provided at Morton High School, Scott Central Attendance Center, Lake High School and Sebastopol Attendance Center from 10:30 until 12 noon. All children 18 and under will eat free and they do not have to be a Scott County School District student. Adult meals are $3.50.

Drive thru pick-up will be set up outside each school site weather perrmitting and, like at Forest, students must be present to receive a meal