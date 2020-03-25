School districts providing lunches to go

  • 200 reads
Wed, 03/25/2020 - 10:15am

Forest Municipal and Scott County School Districts are providing “grab and go” lunches this week for students out of school due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Forest Schools began providing hot lunches on Monday along with a take home breakfast for the next day for children 18 and under. The lunches are available from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the back of the Forest High School Cafeteria. To pick up meals drivers should enter between the gym and football field and drive around to pick up the meals and exit as directed. Please remain in the car. Children must be present to receive the meals.

Lunches are also being provided at Morton High School, Scott Central Attendance Center, Lake High School and Sebastopol Attendance Center from 10:30 until 12 noon. All children 18 and under will eat free and they do not have to be a Scott County School District student. Adult meals are $3.50.

Drive thru pick-up will be set up outside each school site weather perrmitting and, like at Forest, students must be present to receive a meal

Social

The Message
Always Remember In the midst of your storm, you’ll find Jesus.
Morton News
Forest News
Union Grove/ Steele News
Sebastopol News
Pleasant Hill News

Obituaries

Mr. Willie M. Graham
Services for Mr. Willie M. Graham were held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at White Plains... READ MORE
Sue Jones
Opal Hardy Anderson
Benjamin Manly McKibbens
Genett Barrett Carpenter
Roy “Sam” Harris

Weddings-Birthdays

IT’S A GIRL!
Josh and Courtney Jo Weaver of Nanih Waiya are proud to announce the birth of their daughter,... READ MORE
Smith, Kennedy wedding plans announced
Van Norman, Miles to wed
22ND ANNIVERSARY
Pittman McCurdy to wed
To Wed Sunday

Copyright 2018 • The Scott County Times
311 Smith Ave. • Forest, MS 39074 • (601) 469-2561

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.